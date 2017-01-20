Man charged with murder in death of 75-year-old McCracken County woman

Sheriff's deputies say they have arrested the nephew of a 75-year-old woman who was found dead at her McCracken County home on Jan. 9. The man has been charged with murder in her death.

Deputies say 48-year-old Edwin Ricky Hawes II has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Fredrika Harpole. Hawes called 911 on Jan. 9, and reported he found his aunt unresponsive near the back door of her home, according to investigators.

An autopsy found that Harpole had died because of multiple blunt force traumas to the back of her head. Deputies say the weapon was believed to be a hammer.

The sheriff's department says that during the investigation, deputies found that Hawes was suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. Investigators say they learned that, before her death, Harpole said she believed Hawes was stealing from her.

Hawes was arrested on drug trafficking charges around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and he was charged with murder on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's department says Hawes told investigators were the murder weapon was, as well as the location of clothes he was wearing that day.

Hawes is expected to be arraigned Monday in McCracken County court.