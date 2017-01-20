Steps being taken to keep Murray march peaceful

Part of the march will start on Murray State University campus and then will lead onto Main Street.

The march will meet behind Faculty Hall at 10 am.

The March for Equality and Social justice will end at Court Square.

Saturday morning there could be a march coming to your neighborhood. Police have already started to prepare for the march for equality and social justice in Murray, Kentucky.

Here's what organizers and police tell us is being done to keep the event safe, and peaceful:

1. Barricades will block off traffic in certain areas, so drivers won't be able to reach areas of Main Street where the march is going on.

2. A patrol car will drive along with the crowd to help the march move safely between streets and large intersections.

3. Murray State University Police will cover the areas of the march that are on campus. Once the march moves off campus, Murray City Police will take over.

4. Event organizers say they are expecting at least 6 police officers to be present.

5. Event organizers say they want to keep this march peaceful. Terry Streiter, professor emeritus who helped put together the event, says they don't want to cause any disruption and will not engage in heated debates.

The march will start behind Faculty Hall at 10 a.m. and end behind Court Square on Maple Street. There will be four speakers and two singers that will present and perform at the end of the march.

Streiter says he expects at least 100 people, maybe even as many as 300.