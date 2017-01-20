K9 unit takes shape in Johnston City, Illinois

There's a new police officer patrolling Johnston City, Illinois, working to keep your family safe. The department has been planning for months, investing dollars and countless hours of training to bring the specialist in.

Officer Josh Ehler is used to working the streets of Johnston City solo. The last month of patrolling with a partner has definitely needed an adjustment, he said.

"We, we butted heads for about three weeks," Ehler said. He and his new partners are also roommates. Crush is new to the police business but is eager to learn, Ehler said.

"He was green as a cucumber, you know. He didn't have much. But he was still coming out and riding with me, getting in the routine of being on patrol," Ehler said. The pair patrol the streets every day, and already Crush is seeing success as a Johnston City police officer, making a drug bust on his very first day.

"Of course, that's what Crush alerted to, was the smell of marijuana. And the guy was a felon, and we ended up finding a loaded hand gun underneath the passenger's seat," Ehler said. Finding narcotics is Crush's specialty, certified to find drugs. And the city's first K9 is already combating the substantial drug traffic in town, brought in, according to Ehler, through traffic from Marion, Herrin and West Frankfort.

Ehler is hoping he and Crush can help them clean things up around town. And every day, the bond between the two grows.

"Wherever I go, he's coming with me. So, the loyalty with him towards me is, I'd say at this point, unbreakable," he said. For Ehler, Crush is more than a dog. He's a partner, his teammate and he's well on his way to being man's best friend.

Crush is trained to track and is narcotics certified. Police say Crash began working with Ehler at the Johnston City Police Department Dec. 20. If all goes well, they plan to start him on apprehension training in the spring.

The Herrin Illinois Police Department was slated to bring in its first K9 officer by the end of January. But the police chief said they decided Friday that they would delay that plan until mid-March after a car accident on Monday wrecked its newly outfitted K9 unit vehicle. The officer inside, Dylan Sollers, was hit by a car whose driver was in medical distress. Sollers was able to help the person who crashed in to him, police confirm, and has been released from the hospital himself following the crash. The new K9 unit will likely need to be replaced.