Trump protesters in Nashville chain themselves to Capitol

Senators planned to vote Wednesday on a Republican amendment repealing much of President Barack Obama's law and giving Congress two years to concoct a replacement.More
Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner.More
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More
The Republican-led House has decisively approved legislation that hits Russia with additional financial sanctions.More
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe's office says he has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and will undergo treatment next month in Tennessee.More
