Vols promote Larry Scott, hire Mike Canales as QB coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has promoted Larry Scott to offensive coordinator and has hired Mike Canales as quarterbacks coach.



Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced the moves Friday.



Scott was Tennessee's tight ends coach and special teams coordinator this past season. Jones announced Friday that Charlton Warren, hired Monday as defensive backs coach, also will coordinate special teams.



Canales has 32 years of coaching experience. He coached running backs and tight ends at Utah State this past season.



Scott went 4-2 as Miami's interim head coach for the final six games of the 2015 season. Canales served two stints as North Texas' interim head coach in 2010 and 2015, and he posted a combined 3-9 record.



Scott replaces Mike DeBord, who stepped down as Tennessee's offensive coordinator to take the same position at Indiana.

