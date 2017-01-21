1/20 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 20th.

BOYS:

Dresden 72, Clarksburg 37

Martin Westview 74, Obion Central 58

Mayfield 58, Carlisle County 24

Caldwell County 83, Dawson Springs 43

University Heights 71, Livingston Central 49

McCracken County 43, Marshall County 39

Graves County 68, Charleston 54

Paducah Tilghman 68, Carbondale 58

Trigg County 86, Community Christian 61

Murray 68, St. Mary 50

GIRLS:

Gleason 57, Huntingdon 47

Martin Westview 46, Obion Central 34

Gibson County 68, Union City 66

Marshall County 44, McCracken County 16