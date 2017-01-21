1/20 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 20th.
BOYS:
Dresden 72, Clarksburg 37
Martin Westview 74, Obion Central 58
Mayfield 58, Carlisle County 24
Caldwell County 83, Dawson Springs 43
University Heights 71, Livingston Central 49
McCracken County 43, Marshall County 39
Graves County 68, Charleston 54
Paducah Tilghman 68, Carbondale 58
Trigg County 86, Community Christian 61
Murray 68, St. Mary 50
GIRLS:
Gleason 57, Huntingdon 47
Martin Westview 46, Obion Central 34
Gibson County 68, Union City 66
Marshall County 44, McCracken County 16