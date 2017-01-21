Women's March draws large crowds across the country

Tens of thousands of people turned out for the women's march in Chicago . The crowd spilled into the city's downtown streets Saturday afternoon. Organizers canceled the march portion of the Chicago rally due to overwhelming turnout. After the event concluded in Grant Park, people began flooding nearby streets, chanting and waving signs protesting President Donald Trump.



A massive turnout also affected the plans at the march in Washington. So many people packed the original route along the south side of the National Mall that organizers couldn't lead a formal trek toward White House. Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says on Independence Avenue, "The crowd stretches so far that there's no room left to march." Instead, march organizers directed the crowd to take a new route to meet up at the Ellipse, a grassy area between the Washington Monument and the White House.