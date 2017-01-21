Hundreds show up to March for Equality and Social Justice in Murray

As marches are held across the country, here at home, Kentuckians are also calling for equality. Close to 800 people in Murray, Kentucky chanted and carried signs, marching more than a mile. Hundreds of people chanted and cheered. They marched the streets waiving signs for reproductive rights, workers rights, civil rights and more.

In the crowd 3-year-old Sylvie carried a sign with the words "be nice".

"I wanted her to know that that's the way we should behave. We should be nice to others and welcoming to other people," Laura Beckers said.

Beckers brought her daughter to the march, hoping she may someday understand the message.

"We're accepting of different people and ideas and that we're not going to be hateful," Beckers said.

Murray State professors Sarah Gutwirth and Peter Murphy came up with the idea. They thought maybe they'd get a small group of people to march, but what they got was almost 800 people who shared the same message of equality and social justice.

"We are not alone. It's not just two people sitting in a living room bemeaning the future of our nation," Murphy said.

Murray police had extra officers out patrolling the area and a plan in place in case anything went wrong.

"We prepared obviously for a lot of different things that could happen, but it went according to plan," said Murray Police Major Chris Scott.

"This is less a protest against and more a march in favor of principals we hold dear," Gutwirth said.

A peaceful march to push for equality.

"I hope that we're going to make that change generation by generation," Beckers said.