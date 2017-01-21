New board names interim president

Dr. Greg Postel was named interim president of the University of Louisville Saturday morning at the first meeting of the new board of trustees.

Governor Matt Bevin recently appointed the new board after restructuring at UofL. Saturday's meeting was the first time this board convened after being named by Bevin this earlier this week. He used a new state law to resurrect an earlier proposal that had been blocked by a state judge and threatened the accreditation of one of the state's largest research institutions.

Dr. Postel will start his new role Monday, January 30th. He replaces Dr. Neville pinto, who left for a job at the University of Cincinnati. http://www.wave3.com/story/34311285/new-uofl-board-names-postel-interim-president

(picture courtesy of WAVE3 News)



