WPSD brings home 14 awards from KNPA

Local 6 WPSD won several awards at this year's Kentucky News Photographers Association. Here is the list of WPSD winners from KNPA 2017. Congratulations!
First place- spot news – Chad Darnall
Spot news Honorable mention - Mike Spissinger
General news 2nd place - Chad Darnall
General news no time limit first place - Mike Spissinger
General news no time limit second place - Chad Darnall
General news honorable mention - Brianna Clark
Feature nine third-place - Chad Darnall
Feature no time limit second place - Chad Darnall
TV series honorable mention - Chad Darnall
Sports feature third place - Chad Darnall
Sports highlights honorable mention - Mike Spissinger
Solo video journalist first place - Brianna Clark
Writing honorable mention - Blake Stevens
Runner up photographer of the year - Chad Darnall
Runner up station of the year - WPSD
