WPSD brings home 14 awards from KNPA

Local 6 WPSD won several awards at this year's Kentucky News Photographers Association. Here is the list of WPSD winners from KNPA 2017. Congratulations!

First place- spot news – Chad Darnall

Spot news Honorable mention - Mike Spissinger

General news 2nd place - Chad Darnall

General news no time limit first place - Mike Spissinger

General news no time limit second place - Chad Darnall

General news honorable mention - Brianna Clark

Feature nine third-place - Chad Darnall

Feature no time limit second place - Chad Darnall

TV series honorable mention - Chad Darnall

Sports feature third place - Chad Darnall

Sports highlights honorable mention - Mike Spissinger

Solo video journalist first place - Brianna Clark

Writing honorable mention - Blake Stevens

Runner up photographer of the year - Chad Darnall

Runner up station of the year - WPSD