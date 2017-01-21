WPSD brings home 14 awards from KNPA - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

WPSD brings home 14 awards from KNPA

Posted: Updated:

Local 6 WPSD won several awards at this year's Kentucky News Photographers Association. Here is the list of WPSD winners from KNPA 2017. Congratulations!

First place- spot news – Chad Darnall 

Spot news Honorable mention - Mike Spissinger 

General news 2nd place - Chad Darnall 

General news no time limit first place - Mike Spissinger 

General news no time limit second place - Chad Darnall 

General news honorable mention - Brianna Clark

Feature nine third-place - Chad Darnall 

Feature no time limit second place - Chad Darnall 

TV series honorable mention - Chad Darnall

Sports feature third place - Chad Darnall 

Sports highlights honorable mention - Mike Spissinger

Solo video journalist first place - Brianna Clark

Writing  honorable mention - Blake Stevens

Runner up photographer of the year - Chad Darnall

Runner up station of the year - WPSD

Powered by Frankly