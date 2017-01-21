No. 10 Florida State holds off No. 12 Louisville 73-68

Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon both scored 16 points and No. 10 Florida State held off No. 12 Louisville 73-68 on Saturday.



Isaac, who also had 10 rebounds, is the first FSU freshman to have three consecutive double-doubles since Corey Lewis in 1994-95.



Florida State started the game by scoring the first 14 points but Louisville slowly worked its way back. It got within one point twice in the second half, including 69-68 with 2:04 remaining before the Seminoles scored the final four points.



Terance Mann added 15 points and Michael Ojo had 10 for the Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went 5-1 during a stretch where it faced six straight ranked opponents.



Tony Hicks led Louisville (16-4, 4-3) with 16 points while Mangok Mathiang added 13 and Deng Adel 12. The Cardinals were playing their second game in 40 hours after beating Clemson on Thursday night.

