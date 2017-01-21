UT Martin rallies to beat SIU-Edwardsville 75-67

Jacolby Mobley scored 18 points, Matthew Butler added 14, and UT Martin rallied with an early second-half run to beat SIU-Edwardsville 75-67 on Saturday night to win its third straight.



Kedar Edwards scored 11 points for the Skyhawks (14-8, 4-3 Ohio Valley), who outscored the Cougars 36-26 in the paint and shot 49 percent from the floor to their 36.8 percent.



Trailing 37-35 at halftime, the Skyhawks rallied to a 47-39 lead after Javier Martinez's tip-in sparked a 12-2 run capped by Matthew Butler's 3-pointer. The Cougars closed to 49-47 on Jalen Henry's jumper, and to 59-55 on his free throw, but Malik London's jumper and dunk put the Skyhawks up by eight and Butler's 3 made it 71-60 with 1:16 to go.



Tre Harris scored 18 points, Henry had 17, and Keenan Simmons 10 for the Cougars (5-16, 0-7), who have lost seven straight and 13 of their last 14.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.