Robinson, Austin Peay beat Murray State 84-81 in overtime

Josh Robinson and John Murry scored 22 points apiece, Jared Savage and Kenny Jones each had a double-double and Austin Peay beat Murray State 84-81 in overtime on Saturday night to snap the Racers' three-game win streak.



Savage finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six steals, while Jones scored 11 and grabbed 11 boards for Austin Peay (7-14, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference).



Jones converted a 3-point play before Chris Porter-Bunton made two free throws to make it 75-70 with 4:11 left in overtime and the Governors never again trailed. Jonathan Stark's 3-point play 58 seconds later made it 75-all, but Austin Peay scored nine of the next 12 - including a tightly-contested, pull-up 3 by Robinson - to pull away.



Stark scored 27 and Bryce Jones added 18 for Murray State (11-10, 5-2). Terrell Miller Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds - his fourth double-double in the last five games.



Murry's turn-around jumper from the right elbow with 20 seconds left in regulation put Austin Peay up 70-68. After Murray State missed a 3, Kenny Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one for the Governors and Stark sliced through the defense for a layup with 0.9 seconds left to force overtime.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.