1/21 Prep Basketball Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 21st.

BOYS

1st Region All "A" Classic Championship

Mayfield 67, Murray 43 - FINAL

2nd Region All "A" Classic Championship

University Heights 78, Caldwell County 64 - FINAL

Superman Classic Championship

Paducah Tilghman 57, Graves County 46 - FINAL

GIRLS

1st Region All "A" Classic Championship

Murray 67, Mayfield 22 - FINAL

2nd Region All "A" Classic Championship

Crittenden Coutny 42, Lyon County 37 - FINAL

