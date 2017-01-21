1/21 Prep Basketball Scores

PADUCAH, Ky -
Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 21st.
BOYS
1st Region All "A" Classic Championship
Mayfield 67, Murray 43 - FINAL
2nd Region All "A" Classic Championship
University Heights 78, Caldwell County 64 - FINAL
Superman Classic Championship
Paducah Tilghman 57, Graves County 46 - FINAL
GIRLS
1st Region All "A" Classic Championship
Murray 67, Mayfield 22 - FINAL
2nd Region All "A" Classic Championship
Crittenden Coutny 42, Lyon County 37 - FINAL
Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.
Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.