Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car crash. The crash happened Sunday in Ventura's native Dominican Republic. The 25-year-old was a World Series champion with the Royals back in 2015.

A former major league player also died after being involved in a Sunday morning crash. Former infielder Andy Marte was killed in a separate car crash early this morning in the Dominican Republic. Marte was 33. He spent time with the Braves, Indians and Diamondbacks.