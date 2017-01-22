Hundreds travel to west Kentucky lakes to spot a bald eagle

If you want to see a bald eagle, now would be a good time to do it. People travel hundreds of miles during the winter to see these majestic birds.

On Sunday a crowd lined up and the binoculars and cameras came out. A group of visitors hoped to see Kentucky Dam Village State park's resident eagles, Stella and Charles. Peter Creutz didn't see either, but he did snap pictures of a few of the close to 100 other eagles that migrate south in the winter.

"We stayed at the dam last year just by coincidence we found It," Peter said.

This year he and his wife made the trip back, all the way from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kentucky Dam Village Park Manager Scot Ratzlaff says almost 300 visitors traveled to the park for Eagle Weekend.

"These folks come from all over. As far as Cape Girardeau, to St. Louis, Nashville, Memphis, even farther away, Indianapolis," Ratzlaff said.

The hundreds of eagles are bringing hundreds of people to town, and many of those people are eating out or at least stopping to get gas.

"They may not do that much traveling this time of year, but they come out here. They'll bring their family back in the middle of summer, or they'll come fishing or whatever," Ratzlaff said.

Ratzlaff says the park has 68 mating pairs that people can spot now. The rest of the eagles migrate from the north where water is frozen over south to our area lakes.

"They've got to go south where they can get fish, and one of your largest man made areas is right here with Lake Barkley, and Kentucky Lake and Land Between the Lakes,' Ratzlaff said.

The birds keep bringing people, like Peter, back.

"We'll come back again. This is a lot of fun," Peter said.

Land Between the Lakes and local State Parks also have eagle watching events this month.

If you missed this Eagle Weekend, Lake Barkley State Resort Park is hosting its Eagle Weekend on January 27th - 29th 2017. Call the park at 270-924-1131 or email Nick. Edmonds@ky.gov to place your reservation.

Land Between the Lakes will also have a number of tours through February. For dates and times click here. KenLake State Resort Park will have a Visit with the Eagles Weekend February 3 - 5, 2017. A Brunch With Eagles cruise is scheduled for February 11.