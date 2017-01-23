Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee for firing gun in bar

A Kentucky corrections officer was arrested after drugs were found in the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County, state police say Friday.More
A Kentucky corrections officer was arrested after drugs were found in the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County, state police say Friday.More
Federal prosecutors say an additional federal charge given to a Missouri man who killed his wife wasn't prompted by a manuscript the inmate wrote in prison.More
Federal prosecutors say an additional federal charge given to a Missouri man who killed his wife wasn't prompted by a manuscript the inmate wrote in prison.More
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with the beating death of a Kentucky man, as well as a string of robberies.More
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with the beating death of a Kentucky man, as well as a string of robberies.More
Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating after officers say two men in clown masks robbed a local business.More
Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating after officers say two men in clown masks robbed a local business.More
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More