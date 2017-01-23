Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee for firing gun in bar - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee for firing gun in bar

MARTIN, TN -

A Fulton, Kentucky man was arrested in Martin, Tennessee after allegedly firing a gun in a bar.

The Martin Police Department says around 1:28 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the Playoff Bar at 105 Church Street on reports that shots had been fired.

When they arrived, they found that 41-year-old Roosevelt Smith Jr. of Fulton, Kentucky was being held by a private security guard.

Witnesses said that Smith raised a gun over his head and fired a shot into the ceiling. The bar was full of people at the time of the shooting.

A private security guard was able to stop and hold Smith until police could arrive.

Smith was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

