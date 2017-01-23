Repair work expected to close Cape Girardeau road for several we - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Repair work expected to close Cape Girardeau road for several weeks

Posted: Updated:
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo -

A portion of a street in Cape Girardeau is expected to be closed for the next three weeks starting Monday.

The City of Cape Girardeau says crews will be repairing damage areas of Bertling Street between Big Bend Road and Sylvan Lane.

Detours will be set up. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Powered by Frankly