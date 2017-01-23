Calloway County road closed for bridge construction - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Calloway County road closed for bridge construction

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

A road in Calloway County will be closed starting Monday for construction of a new bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Carlton Road will be closed so that a bridge can be built over the west fork of Rockhouse Creek. 

The road will be closed about a tenth of a mile west of Collins Road.

The bridge is expected to be completed by July 1, 2017.

