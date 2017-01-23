Six things to know - 1/23/17

Here are six things to know today.



The man accused of murdering his 75-year-old aunt is expected in a McCracken County courtroom today. Sheriff's deputies charged Edwin Hawes with murder and tampering with physical evidence. They say he killed his aunt, Fredrika Harpole, using a hammer earlier this month.



You can start to file your electronic tax and paper returns with the IRS today. You'll have a little longer to file your taxes this year. The filing deadline will be Tuesday, April 18th. That is because the 15th falls on a Saturday and the 17th in Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in Washington, D.C.



Crews plan to close Carlton Rod in Calloway County today. The closure is west of Collins Road. Crews will be working on the new bridge over the west fork of Rockhouse Creek. The bridge is expected to be finished by July 1st.



Leave yourself some extra time if you drive along Bertling Street in Cap Girardeau, Missouri. Crews will be repairing damage between Big Bend Road and Sylvan Lane starting today. The work is expected to take about three weeks. Detours will be set up to help you get around the work zone.



Television and film production in Illinois topped $499 million in 2016. A report from the Illinois Film Office says the state worked with 345 television, commercial, and film projects. More than 13,000 people in the state worked on productions.



Two of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees are expected to be confirmed today. The Senate will likely vote to confirm Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA. Senators will also vote on Rex Tillerson's nomination for Secretary of State.