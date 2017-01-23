Local blood drives being held in Local 6 area

The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives for the next few weeks in order to help with a shortage.



Since December 1st, about 300 blood drives have been canceled due to winter weather. This has put pressure on the current blood supply.



To help with the shortage, several blood drives are scheduled for the Local 6 area. You can see the full list below.



You can also make an appointment to donate blood by going online to redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



Upcoming blood drives:

First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road Metropolis, IL 62960

2/13/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church, Monroe and Jefferson Golconda, IL 62938

2/13/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Cross Road United Methodist Church, 1289 Ullin Road Ullin, IL 62992

2/14/2017: noon - 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 409 Morgan Street Anna, IL 62906

2/9/2017: noon - 6 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church, 121 Kentucky Ave. Princeton, KY 42445

2/2/2017: noon - 6 p.m.

Murray Middle School, 801 Main St. Murray, KY 42071

1/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

American Legion, 211 South 7th Mayfield, KY 42066

1/24/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 210 South Washington St. Clinton, KY 42031

1/23/2017: noon - 6 p.m.

Livingston Hospital Health Care Services, 131 Hospital Drive Salem, KY 42078

2/1/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive Paducah, KY 42001

1/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1/24/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/26/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

1/27/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/28/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/2/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2/3/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/4/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/9/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/11/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Reidland Church of Christ, 5500 Kentucky Dam Road Paducah, KY 42003

2/1/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Gospel Mission Worship Center, 6905 Benton Road Paducah, KY 42003

2/3/2017: noon - 5 p.m.

First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive Paducah, KY 42001

2/6/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road Paducah, KY 42001

2/15/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

First Church of God, 322 North Washington St. East Prairie, MO 63845

2/7/2017: noon - 6 p.m.

First Church of God, 322 North Washington St. East Prairie, MO 63845

2/8/2017: noon - 6 p.m.

New Madrid Community Center, Mills and Parks St. New Madrid, MO 63869

2/2/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Big Sandy Senior Citizen's Center, 224 2nd Ave. Big Sandy, TN 38221

1/27/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Lake County High School, 300 Cochran St. Tiptonville, TN 38079

1/31/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.