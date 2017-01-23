Hardin, KY man out on walk hit by car

A Hardin, Kentucky man was killed when he went on a walk and was hit by a car.



The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night deputies were called to a crash on US Highway 68 east near Aurora.



Deputies say Trevor Simmons of Cadiz was driving east on US Highway 68 when Jeremy Robinson of Hardin walked across the road into the path of Simmons' car.



Simmons said he tried to avoid Robinson but was unable to and hit him.



Both were taken to a local hospital. Robinson was pronounced dead at the hospital.



Deputies say Robinson had headphones with him. His family said Robinson had gone on a walk and that he frequently used his headphones to listen to music.



An investigation is ongoing.