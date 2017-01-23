Bald Knob Cross selling tickets for upcoming eclipse

A local site says they will be able to provide the only 360 degree view of the solar eclipse that is happening on August 21.



Bald Knob Cross of Peace says they are selling tickets for the viewing of the solar eclipse.



There are two types of tickets being sold.



The larger package allows viewers to park on-site and have a 10x10 area to set up telescopes and camera equipment. It also includes eclipse glasses, a t-shirt, and other unnamed amenities. This package costs $250.



Those who don't need a site to set up equipment can buy tickets for $50 per person. It also includes glasses, a t-shirt, and other amenities.



There will also be a shuttle service for those who purchase the $50 tickets.



Bald Knob Cross is located at 3630 Bald Knob Road in Alto Pass, Illinois.



You can learn more and purchase tickets for the eclipse by clicking here or calling (618) 713-8516.