Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump

Abortion opponents are expressing optimism that President Donald Trump's early months in office will advance their cause.



They rallied Monday at the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the nation.



The event in Kansas was a prelude to the movement's annual March for Life on Friday in Washington.



Trump has promised to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court with what he has called a "pro-life" justice and has said he would sign anti-abortion measures approved by the Republican-controlled Congress.



Anti-abortion activists like Mission, Kansas, resident Karin Capron have high hopes for the Trump administration. Abortion rights advocates like Topeka resident Marilyn Ault are bracing for potential changes in law and on the high court.