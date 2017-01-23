Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump

Thursday night, the Murray City Council voted six to six to allow the tax to be drafted into an ordinance. Mayor Jack Rose was the tie-breaking vote. Friday, Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins spoke against Thursday’s meeting.More
Thursday night, the Murray City Council voted six to six to allow the tax to be drafted into an ordinance. Mayor Jack Rose was the tie-breaking vote. Friday, Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins spoke against Thursday’s meeting.More
The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.More
The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.More
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More
Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Richard Moss tried his first cigarette at 16. Now he smokes about half a pack a day. He says the FDA's new plan to lower the amount of nicotine to non-addictive levels could help him kick the habit.More
Richard Moss tried his first cigarette at 16. Now he smokes about half a pack a day. He says the FDA's new plan to lower the amount of nicotine to non-addictive levels could help him kick the habit.More
What's in your water? A national database released by the Environmental Water Group shows that most tap water across the U.S. has contaminants. Some of those are linked to health problems, including cancer.More
What's in your water? A national database released by the Environmental Water Group shows that most tap water across the U.S. has contaminants. Some of those are linked to health problems, including cancer.More
The Food and Drug Administration says it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.More
The Food and Drug Administration says it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.More
(WLEX) When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.More
(WLEX) When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.More