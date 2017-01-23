Villanova, Kansas stay 1-2 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga up to 3rd - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Villanova, Kansas stay 1-2 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga up to 3rd

Posted: Updated:

Villanova and Kansas remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll while Gonzaga moved up to third.
    
The Wildcats (19-1) beat Seton Hall and Providence last week and received 35 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. This is the seventh week on top this season for Villanova.
    
Kansas (18-1) was No. 1 on 28 ballots. Gonzaga (19-0), the last unbeaten team in Division I, got the other two first-place votes and moved up one spot to third, the Zag's highest ranking of the season.
    
Kentucky and Baylor both moved up one place to fourth and fifth, while Florida State jumped from 10th to sixth.
    
Arizona had the week's biggest jump, going from 14th to No. 7 with its win at UCLA on Saturday. The loss knocked the Bruins from third to No. 8.
    
North Carolina and Oregon rounded out the Top Ten.
    
The teams tied for seventh last week had the worst drops. West Virginia fell 11 spots while Creighton dropped nine.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Villanova (35)    19-1    1591    1
    2. Kansas (28)    18-1    1572    2
    3. Gonzaga (2)    19-0    1471    4
    4. Kentucky    17-2    1414    5
    5. Baylor    18-1    1379    6
    6. Florida State    18-2    1215    10
    7. Arizona    18-2    1190    14
    8. UCLA    19-2    1177    3
    9. North Carolina    18-3    1171    9
    10. Oregon    18-2    1035    11
    11. Butler    17-3    914    13
    12. Virginia    15-3    803    16
    13. Louisville    16-4    796    12
    14. Notre Dame    17-3    767    15
    15. Wisconsin    16-3    746    17
    16. Creighton    18-2    731    7
    17. Duke    15-4    628    18
    18. West Virginia    15-4    569    7
    19. Cincinnati    17-2    478    20
    20. Purdue    16-4    412    21
    21. Saint Mary's    17-2    290    23
    22. Maryland    17-2    261    25
    23. South Carolina    15-4    171    24
    24. Xavier    14-5    146    22
    25. Florida    14-5    47    19    
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly