Villanova, Kansas stay 1-2 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga up to 3rd

Villanova and Kansas remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll while Gonzaga moved up to third.



The Wildcats (19-1) beat Seton Hall and Providence last week and received 35 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. This is the seventh week on top this season for Villanova.



Kansas (18-1) was No. 1 on 28 ballots. Gonzaga (19-0), the last unbeaten team in Division I, got the other two first-place votes and moved up one spot to third, the Zag's highest ranking of the season.



Kentucky and Baylor both moved up one place to fourth and fifth, while Florida State jumped from 10th to sixth.



Arizona had the week's biggest jump, going from 14th to No. 7 with its win at UCLA on Saturday. The loss knocked the Bruins from third to No. 8.



North Carolina and Oregon rounded out the Top Ten.



The teams tied for seventh last week had the worst drops. West Virginia fell 11 spots while Creighton dropped nine.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Villanova (35) 19-1 1591 1

2. Kansas (28) 18-1 1572 2

3. Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1471 4

4. Kentucky 17-2 1414 5

5. Baylor 18-1 1379 6

6. Florida State 18-2 1215 10

7. Arizona 18-2 1190 14

8. UCLA 19-2 1177 3

9. North Carolina 18-3 1171 9

10. Oregon 18-2 1035 11

11. Butler 17-3 914 13

12. Virginia 15-3 803 16

13. Louisville 16-4 796 12

14. Notre Dame 17-3 767 15

15. Wisconsin 16-3 746 17

16. Creighton 18-2 731 7

17. Duke 15-4 628 18

18. West Virginia 15-4 569 7

19. Cincinnati 17-2 478 20

20. Purdue 16-4 412 21

21. Saint Mary's 17-2 290 23

22. Maryland 17-2 261 25

23. South Carolina 15-4 171 24

24. Xavier 14-5 146 22

25. Florida 14-5 47 19

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1.

