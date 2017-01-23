1/23 KHSAA basketball polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:



BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (10) 17-2 176 1

2. Lou. Fern Creek (7) 19-2 166 3

3. Cov. Catholic (2) 17-4 131 4

4. Lou. Trinity - 19-3 120 2

5. Lou. Ballard - 15-4 110 6

6. Scott Co. - 15-5 100 5

7. Campbell Co. - 18-1 54 8

8. Christian Co. - 14-4 43 7

9. Cooper - 15-4 37 9

10. Hopkinsville - 16-4 24 NR

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 16. Lexington Catholic 10. Apollo 9. North Hardin 9. Lex. Paul Dunbar 7. Harlan County 7. Perry Co. Central 6. John Hardin 5. Adair Co. 5. Knox Central 2. Leslie Co. 2. Lex. Christian 2. Dixie Heights 2. Corbin 1. Bullitt East 1.



GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Butler (13) 19-1 184 1

2. Lou. Male (5) 17-1 161 2

3. Mercer Co. - 15-5 127 3

4. Simon Kenton - 16-3 126 4

5. Elizabethtown (1) 16-2 97 6

6. Murray - 16-3 84 7

7. Lou. DuPont Manual - 15-5 75 5

8. Lou. Sacred Heart - 15-4 70 8

9. Henderson Co. - 15-2 31 10

10. Harlan County - 18-2 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 9. Monroe Co. 9. Franklin Co. 7. Leslie Co. 7. Nelson Co. 6. North Laurel 6. John Hardin 6. South Laurel 5. Scott Co. 4. Holmes 3. Mason Co. 3. Casey Co. 3. George Rogers Clark 2. Glasgow 2. Whitley Co. 2. Paintsville 1.



The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

