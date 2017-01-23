Land Between the Lakes Golden Pond Visitor Center closed due to power outage

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area says Monday that its Golden Pond Visitor Center is closed due to a power outage, and is expected to reopen on Friday.

While the center is closed, LBL says you should know that:

- Turkey Bay off-highway vehicle permits will be available at the gatehouse.

- Payment at the Elk & Bison Prairie entrance will be cash only.

- There will be no planetarium shows.

- Basic camping permits are available online and at Wranglers Campground.

We are working to find out what the cause of the outage is, and we will update this story when we get those details.