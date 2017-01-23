1/23 TSSAA girls basketball polls - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

1/23 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote and previous rankings:
    
Class AAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Riverdale (12)    17-0    145    1
    2. Bradley Central (3)    20-0    136    2
    3. Bearden    18-0    104    5
    4. White Station    16-3    101    3
    5. Stewarts Creek    17-3    76    6
    6. Oak Ridge    18-2    70    7
    7. Wilson Central    20-2    58    4
    8. Morristown West    18-2    39    8
    9. Daniel Boone    19-4    28    10
    10. Cumberland County    16-3    16    NR    
Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Central 12.
    
Class AA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Jackson South Side (9)    15-0    126    4
    2. Upperman (1)    20-3    125    1
    3. McMinn Central (2)    17-3    115    6
    4. Westview (1)    19-2    96    5
    5. Cheatham County (1)    19-2    95    2
    6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1)    15-3    70    7
    7. East Nashville    16-4    61    3
    8. Westmoreland    17-2    55    10
    9. CPA    15-3    25    8
    10. Lewis County    20-2    23    9    
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fulton 20.
    
Class 1A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. South Greene (12)    20-4    143    1
    2. Greenfield    19-2    112    5
    3. Pickett County (1)    19-1    108    2
    4. Dresden    16-4    86    4
    5. Moore County (1)    17-2    82    6
    6. Gleason    19-4    60    3
    7. Clarkrange    18-6    55    9
    (tie) Mitchell    19-2    55    8
    9. Meigs County    15-4    48    7
    10. Huntland (1)    20-3    35    
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 27.
    
Division II
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Father Ryan (8)    17-0    133    2
    2. Brentwood Academy (4)    15-3    123    1
    3. University-Jackson (2)    18-2    101    4
    (tie) Northpoint    15-2    101    3
    5. Ensworth    14-3    86    5
    6. Harding Academy    16-3    65    6
    7. Davidson Academy    16-3    55    8
    8. Briarcrest Christian    12-6    47    10
    9. Baylor    8-7    27    7
    10. Girls Prep    12-7    21    9    
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
    
        ---
        All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
