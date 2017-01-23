1/23 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote and previous rankings:
Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (12) 17-0 145 1
2. Bradley Central (3) 20-0 136 2
3. Bearden 18-0 104 5
4. White Station 16-3 101 3
5. Stewarts Creek 17-3 76 6
6. Oak Ridge 18-2 70 7
7. Wilson Central 20-2 58 4
8. Morristown West 18-2 39 8
9. Daniel Boone 19-4 28 10
10. Cumberland County 16-3 16 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Memphis Central 12.
Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (9) 15-0 126 4
2. Upperman (1) 20-3 125 1
3. McMinn Central (2) 17-3 115 6
4. Westview (1) 19-2 96 5
5. Cheatham County (1) 19-2 95 2
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 15-3 70 7
7. East Nashville 16-4 61 3
8. Westmoreland 17-2 55 10
9. CPA 15-3 25 8
10. Lewis County 20-2 23 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fulton 20.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Greene (12) 20-4 143 1
2. Greenfield 19-2 112 5
3. Pickett County (1) 19-1 108 2
4. Dresden 16-4 86 4
5. Moore County (1) 17-2 82 6
6. Gleason 19-4 60 3
7. Clarkrange 18-6 55 9
(tie) Mitchell 19-2 55 8
9. Meigs County 15-4 48 7
10. Huntland (1) 20-3 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 27.
Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Father Ryan (8) 17-0 133 2
2. Brentwood Academy (4) 15-3 123 1
3. University-Jackson (2) 18-2 101 4
(tie) Northpoint 15-2 101 3
5. Ensworth 14-3 86 5
6. Harding Academy 16-3 65 6
7. Davidson Academy 16-3 55 8
8. Briarcrest Christian 12-6 47 10
9. Baylor 8-7 27 7
10. Girls Prep 12-7 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
