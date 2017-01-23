Noble Park Lake to be treated to remove shad

Workers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be removing a specific kind of baitfish from Noble Park Lake in Paducah this week.

City spokeswoman Pam Spencer says workers will be at the park to remove shad on Wednesday and Thursday. The removal is part of the Fishing in Neighborhoods, or FIN, program.

The fish and wildlife department said earlier this month that the Noble Park Lake is one of six small lakes in Kentucky being chemically treated to remove shad. FIN Coordinator Dane Balsman said you don't have anything to worry about if you want to go fishing, because "the chemical used poses no threat to humans."

