Man charged with murder in deadly Irvin Cobb wreck

A man was arrested Monday on a murder charge regarding a wreck that claimed a woman's life in Paducah on Thursday, according to police.

The Paducah Police Department said 24-year-old Robert Thomas was arrested around 3:07 p.m. Monday on a murder charge and three counts of wanton endangerment. The charges stem from a wreck that happened around 6:53 p.m. on Irvin Cobb Drive on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Police said on Thursday that witnesses reported 47-year-old Honey Hastings was driving a northbound Honda Accord, preparing to turn right off of John Puryear Drive onto Irvin Cobb Drive. Then, an eastbound Honda Odyssey driven by Thomas on Irvin Cobb Drive drove into the driver's side door of Hastings' car.

Hastings was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas and three passengers, two of whom were children, were taken to Baptist Health Paducah. The children were checked for injuries and released, and police said the two men suffered incapacitating injuries.

On Monday, police said investigators found synthetic marijuana in Thomas' van, and that surveillance video from a business on Irvin Cobb Drive showed the van was driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

Thomas was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.