Man charged with murder in deadly Irvin Cobb wreck

A second driver was also injured in the crash.More
A second driver was also injured in the crash.More
UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 East are back open at the 41 mile marker after they were blocked Thursday afternoon by a crash.More
UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 East are back open at the 41 mile marker after they were blocked Thursday afternoon by a crash.More
The driver and his passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.More
The driver and his passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.More
UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
The Illinois State Police has released the names of three drivers who were in the Thursday wreck involving three tractor-trailers that claimed a man's life and caused a seven-hour closure on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.More
The Illinois State Police has released the names of three drivers who were in the Thursday wreck involving three tractor-trailers that claimed a man's life and caused a seven-hour closure on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.More
A Kentucky corrections officer was arrested after drugs were found in the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County, state police say Friday.More
A Kentucky corrections officer was arrested after drugs were found in the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County, state police say Friday.More
Federal prosecutors say an additional federal charge given to a Missouri man who killed his wife wasn't prompted by a manuscript the inmate wrote in prison.More
Federal prosecutors say an additional federal charge given to a Missouri man who killed his wife wasn't prompted by a manuscript the inmate wrote in prison.More
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with the beating death of a Kentucky man, as well as a string of robberies.More
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with the beating death of a Kentucky man, as well as a string of robberies.More
Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating after officers say two men in clown masks robbed a local business.More
Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating after officers say two men in clown masks robbed a local business.More
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More