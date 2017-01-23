10K tires to be removed from Lyon County creek bed

Imagine having at least 10,000 tires left in your back yard. A Lyon County property owner has been dealing with illegal dumping in a neighboring creek bed for years.

Mike Howard moved his family to a rural Eddyville neighborhood almost four years ago. "We've got some good neighbors out here. We look out for each other, and that's what we're supposed to do anyway," Howard said.

In addition to great neighbors, there's a lot of open land for him and his three sons. "We have a lot of fun," Howard said.

But, the open landscape has been disturbed by illegal dumping of more than 10,000 tires on a neighboring property.

"They end up in the river system, and it's not good on wildlife and stuff like that. Basically, it just trashes everything up. I don't agree with it at all," Howard said.

The property where the tires have been dumped is off of Highway 1943. The owner of that land didn't want us to record video there, but he did say he's ready for the tires to be gone.

Lyon County's judge executive posted pictures of the tires on Facebook in December after touring the property with someone from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.

"It's not all that usual. We'll do a handful of cleanups similar to this Lyon County site a year," said Gary Logsdon, the manager of the Division's Recycling and Local Assistance Branch.

His division will hire a contractor to clean the site up.

"Nobody wants a tire dump next to their property," Logsdon said.

The tires will be recycled and put to better use.

The tires will be cleaned up as early as this week. The Division of Waste Management will pay for the cleanup using a fund generated by the $1 fee on new tires bought in Kentucky. When we asked, Logsdon said he did not know the cost of the project.