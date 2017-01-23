Lessons learned after pedestrian killed in Aurora, Kentucky, wreck

A man died after he was hit by a car while walking along a highway Sunday night. The Marshall County sheriff says what happened was an unfortunate accident.

Jeremy Robinson had on dark clothing and ear buds in his ears while he crossed Highway 68 in Aurora, Kentucky. He was hit by a car and died.

Stephanie Pickard, Robinson’s stepmother, tells us he was a great dad. "He's got a 2-year-old daughter that he loved with his whole heart, and he did anything and everything for her. That's why he wanted to move here and get his life started," she says.

She didn’t know he was going for a walk, but remembers hearing the shriek of a car stopping followed by a thump she won’t be able to forget.

Sheriff Kevin Byars says several factors contributed the incident: Robinson’s headphones, the fact that he was crossing at the crest of a hill, and time of night. Byars says the driver reported going about 10 mph over the speed limit, but “even an impact at the speed limit probably would have had the same result.”

Byars says the wreck is a reminder for pedestrians and drivers to be careful.

The sheriff says pedestrians should always wear reflective clothing and walk against traffic.

Robinson's family tells me they have no anger towards the driver, because it was an accident. Pickard said it’s obvious he also felt a lot of remorse.