Local students back home after bus vandalized in Washington, DC

Students and chaperones from southern Illinois on a trip to Washington D.C. are back home safe Monday after protesters vandalized the bus they’d chartered. They were inside it when the vandalism happened Saturday night.

Seven students, six chaperones and a teacher were in Washington for the weekend to witness the presidential inauguration and tour the nation’s capital. But it’s what happened after that’s sticking with students like Anna Bartle.

"It's going to be something I'll remember forever," Bartle said. The senior said she’s happy to be back to class after a busy weekend in D.C. She and her school group were touring museums and other landmarks after traveling to see President Donald Trump be sworn into office. She said they were among protesters for part of the day as they walked to different museums. She said the protestors were peaceful all day, but that changed when the students were coming home from dinner. She said protesters were blocking the way to the hotel, so the bus slowly tried to move through the area.

"Our bus stopped for a minute, and that's when everything got crazy. They were hitting, they were yelling, and throwing liquids at the windshield,” Bartle said. "They hit the bus so hard that they — I don't know if they hit it with something or if it was just their hands — but they cracked the windshield. They cracked the mirror. It was crazy. They spray painted the bus."

It only lasted a few minutes, but she said it did leave most people in the bus in shock for a bit. She said she was expecting something to happen, seeing how divided people have been over Trump in recent months, but she didn’t think she’d be there to see it.

“I didn't expect anything like that to happen, but it was cool to be able to be a part of that, and be able to have something to tell stories about from now, on and say that I was there," Bartle said.

She says walking around school on Monday, students and even teachers stopped her to ask her about Saturday, making sure that she's okay now that she's back to the classroom.

"I'm happy that our students are home safe, but also happy that they got to experience what democracy looks like," Marion High School Dean of Students Jacob Davis said. He said, luckily, no one was hurt, and the vandalism was quick and minor. But Davis said it teaches students about democracy and what effecting change in our country can look like, the good and the bad.

"The trip was awesome, though, and I'm so glad I went," Bartle said. She said it didn’t put a damper on her trip, and she’s glad she was there to experience it all. She said after everything she saw and heard while in D.C., this will be one trip she’ll never forget.