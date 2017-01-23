Dupree finding his role with Murray State

Playing college basketball as a true freshman has its challenges, but at a place like Murray State where expectations are high every year adds pressure.

Just ask Racers freshman forward Jalen Dupree.

"At first I was really nervous because I didn't really want to mess up," said Dupree. "I understand the tradition that is around here."

His youth and a concussion slowed his development early, but in recent weeks Dupree has become Murray State's 7th man.

"I feel like the game has slowed down for me," he said. "I am able to see things happen instead of feeling rushed."

"He is learning so fast, and that it is helping him out there on the floor," said senior Bryce Jones. "You know he is a big part of this team."

As teams continue to key in on Terrell Miller in the post, Dupree's minutes and responsibilities continue to grow. And now, it is a role that he is slowly starting to get more comfortable with.

"I see how he plays it, and how the flow goes for him and I just try to come in and fit just like he does," Dupree said about Miller.

"He gives us a presence on the glass and is a very good defender around the basket," Racers head coach Matt McMahon said. "But I think what you have seen him evolve with is his skill level in the post."

Which was on full display in their win over Eastern Kentucky when Dupree finished with eight points and four blocks.

"According to coach McMahon, we have no freshman on this team," he said. "We all have a trust in each other."

And their trust in Dupree grows with each day, and he embraces it.

"I just don't want to let them down," he said. "Just don't want to let them down."

Murray State will play host to Southeast Missouri in the first of a three game home stand starting on Thursday night.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.