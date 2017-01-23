Small food pantry aims to make big difference fighting hunger

Many of you have the chance to keep someone from going hungry on your way home from work. A little box out by a church in Marshall County is actually a food pantry.

If you or someone you know needs something to eat, you can go to the mini pantry at an area church. Take only what you need, so someone else can have a meal too.

It was built by the Second Chance by Mercy Ministry. The idea is that something as small as a can of peaches can have a big effect on someone who doesn't have a hot meal.

If you want to help, stop by Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora, Kentucky, and just put some nonperishable food in the box. Then, close the latch and, just like that, you've helped feed someone in need.

There may be more of of these little, free pantries popping up in our area. The Second Chance by Mercy Ministry says its waiting to confirm new locations.