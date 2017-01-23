School says CO2 pistol is technically not a weapon

Inside the school, weapons are grounds for expulsion. But, a CO2 pistol doesn't fall under that category.

Under Illinois code, a CO2 pistol is not considered a weapon on school campuses unless they are used as one. Last week, a student at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School brought one to school.

Anna Police Chief Michael Hunter told me no one was harmed. The student was suspended at the time and sent home.

A.J. Community High School Superintendent Rob Wright said a C02 pistol is considered a dangerous object, but it is technically not a weapon. He listed handguns, rifles, shotguns, and knives as examples of some weapons listed in the code.

A CO2 pistol looks like a gun, but it shoots BBs, not bullets. But they can still be very dangerous.

"Automatically, if there is a weapon, we would expel," Wright said. Because the CO2 gun is not listed as a weapon, Wright said it doesn't fall under the zero tolerance policy.

Wright wouldn't comment on whether the student is still suspended from school. The state attorney is looking into criminal charges.