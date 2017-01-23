Police arrest man accused of stealing memorabilia from Paducah Coke Plant

A McCracken County man is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from the Coca-Cola Plant in Paducah.

The Paducah Police Department says 29-year-old Christopher Rowell was found by police at his home with multiple pieces of Coca-Cola memorabilia.

Officers say Rowell has been at the plant working as a painter. They also say they found a knife and handgun in his possession. Rowell is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

His van and storage unit were also searched, police say, and other Coca-Cola items were recovered. Officers say the total value of the stolen items is estimated at more than $500.

Rowell was arrested on charges of felony theft by unlawful taking, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.