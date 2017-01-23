Police searching for suspects in theft of $1K in toys from Paducah Wal-Mart

Police say they want your help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole around $1,000-worth of toys from the Wal-Mart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.

Police say the theft happened in mid-December. An employee reported to investigators that the couple loaded a cart with toys and left the store without paying. The employee told officers they tried unsuccessfully to stop the couple before the two drove off in a silver Toyota Camry.

If you have information about who the man and woman are, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To submit a tip online, click here.