Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, January 23rd.

BOYS:

Mayfield 71, Fulton County 34

Livingston Central 58, St. Mary 53

Dyer County 75, Union City 68

Martin Westview 66, Trinity Christian 56

GIRLS:

Calloway County 71, Paducah Tilghman 46

Mayfield 39, Fulton County 30

Dyer County 67, Union City 49