Dippin' Dots CEO writes open letter responding to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

The CEO of Dippin' Dots is trying to cool tensions with new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer after Spicer sent a series of tweets about the Paducah-based company.

Spicer has tweeted about Dippin' Dots multiple times over the years, with remarks such as:

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015

On Monday, Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer posted an open letter to Spicer on the company's website saying he'd like to be friends.

"As you may or may not know, Dippin’ Dots are made in Kentucky by hundreds of hard working Americans in the heartland of our great country. As a company, we’re doing great," Fischer said in the letter.

