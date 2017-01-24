Longtime Marion, Illinois, mayor celebrates 90th birthday

Community members and coworkers in Marion, Illinois, helped Mayor Bob Butler celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday.

Butler celebrated his birthday in the office, with presents from the community, cards and chocolates. Butler is known around the office for his love of chocolate, but he said rhubarb pie is actually his favorite dessert.

Butler has served as Marion’s mayor for 54 years, since first running in 1963. Butler said he’s served generations of community members in Marion, and he’s found success in the job because of his interest in bettering the town for himself and others. Butler said he’s proud of all the accomplishments he’s made over the years. Among those, he counted restoring financial stability to the community and implementing a 2-cent gas tax that helped pay to pave all of Marion’s roads.

Answering the phone and talking with people in the community Monday from his office, Butler said it never occurred to him to take his birthday off, he said he always works unless it’s a national holiday.

He said it was a happy morning, because so many people stopped by to wish him a happy birthday. But, he said, it’s definitely made for a hectic day.

"Surprised, and at the same time, gratified. I really appreciate the well wishes from all the various individuals. It makes turning 90 worth while," Butler said. He said he doesn’t have any plans to celebrate his birthday, but city leaders hinted they had a surprise planned for him at Monday’s city council meeting.