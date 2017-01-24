WKU to consider presidential candidate at meeting

Western Kentucky University's Board of Regents will consider hiring a new president during their meeting this week.



A statement from the school says the board's agenda for Friday's meeting includes considering a presidential appointment and related contract.



The board has already announced that University of Kansas Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Timothy Caboni is its "preferred candidate" for the job. Caboni, a Western Kentucky alumnus, has been invited to visit campus on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 to attend campus forums.



Caboni acts as the official spokesman for the University of Kansas and is also a professor of educational leadership and policy in the university's School of Education.



The New Orleans native holds a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University in higher education leadership and policy.