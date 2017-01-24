WKU to consider presidential candidate at meeting

Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bjarne Hansen says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More
Bjarne Hansen is the executive director at Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. He says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
With school starting in just a few weeks, Kentucky State Police troopers will be increasing their patrols to keep kids safe.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Rec Center is adding a new twist to the phrase "multi-functional gym." The center invited hundreds of people to camp on the gym floor during the eclipse.More