Illinois Senate plans to plow ahead with its own budget plan

Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
In just a few weeks, kids in Illinois will head back to school. But, with no state funding for schools in place just yet, school administrators worry about how long they can stay open.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he hasn't sent a school funding bill to Gov. Bruce Rauner yet because he wants to meet with him first. But the Chicago Democrat says he'll send it on Monday.More
Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner.More
