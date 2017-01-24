Six things to know - 1/24/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Illinois Senate will get back to work on a budget plan today. State lawmakers and Governor Bruce Rauner have been in a nearly two year deadlock. Five committee members will be going over recommendations from Republicans and Democrats. A vote in the Senate is expected Wednesday.



A powerful nor'easter is slamming the northeast. High wind warnings are in effect and gusts are expected to reach 60 miles per hour. Coastal flooding is also a threat. Flooding and beach erosion is expected to continue through today.



Two dozen volunteer fire departments that helped fight the deadly wildfires in eastern Tennessee are receiving $98,000 in grants. The fire crews will get the money today. The wildfires killed 14 people in the Gatlinburg area last November.



An avalanche that buried a hotel in central Italy is now being blamed for 14 deaths. Crews recovered five more bodies overnight. Seventeen people are still missing. It has now been six days since the avalanche happened.



A grant could keep your family safer on the roads. Tonight at the Paducah City Commissioners meeting, a discussion about a highway safety grant application is expected. If the grant is awarded to the Paducah Police Department, more money would be used to enforce the seat belt law at night.



The health of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, is improving. The former first lady has been discharged from the hospital in Houston, Texas and President Bush is moving out of the intensive care unit. Doctors say he could be discharged as early as Friday.