Kentucky ranked one of the least educated states according to new study

Kentucky and Tennessee are rated as some of the least educated states according to a new report from WalletHub.



In the report published Tuesday, WalletHub looked at 11 key metrics in order to rank the states. This includes the graduation rate of high school and college students, the number of students enrolled in college, and the amount of adults over 25 in the state that have college degrees.



In the Local 6 area, Kentucky scored lowest sitting at number 46. Tennessee was not far behind at rank 43.



Kentucky scored low in two metrics. It was ranked at 47 for both "lowest percentage of associate's degree holders or college-experience adults" and "lowest percentage of bachelor's degree holders."



Missouri scored better getting in at rank 31, and Illinois ranked the best at number 16.



You can read more on the study, including their methodology by clicking here.