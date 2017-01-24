Hunters harvested fewer deer in Illinois during 2016-2017 hunting seasons

Deer hunting season has wrapped up in Illinois and fewer deer were harvested compared to last year.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says preliminary numbers show that 144,150 deer were harvested in the 2016-2017 hunting seasons.



That's a decrease from the 2015-2016 hunting seasons when 155,229 deer were harvested.



Out of the deer harvested during the 2016-2017 seasons, 44% were females and 56% were males.



Deer season opened up on October 1, 2016 and concluded on January 15, 2017.