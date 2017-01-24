Crittenden County sends off Rockets to All "A" state tournament

A lot of support, hope and blue filled the halls of the Crittenden County schools this morning to cheer on the Second Region All "A" champions.

"The kids were loud,” Crittenden County girls basketball coach Shannon Hodge said. “We were walking through, the band is playing, the cheerleaders cheering, then all of the elementary kids cheering them on, so it really makes them feel very special."

And so far it's been that type of a season for the 16-3 Rockets who have won seven straight games at just the right time.

"We've never got to experience this before,” senior guard Amanda Lynch said. “I think it’s you know a really good time that it's happening. We all worked really hard for it."

"They have really metamorphosed I think in the last couple of weeks and become a team that is very confident in themselves," Hodge said.

"It's really a blessing,” senior guard Cassidy Moss said. “We all work so hard and we really just came together as a team and did what we needed to do."

Despite reaching the All "A" state tournament five different times the Rockets have no wins in the tournament.

Hodge says in order for that to change Crittenden County will have to continue to play good defense, and if so they'll have a shot at their first victory.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.