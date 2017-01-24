Carbondale police looking for armed robbery suspect

Police are asking for your help after someone robbed a Subway restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois, on Monday.

Officers say a man wearing a ski mask walked into the Subway in the 800 block of Carbondale's East Grand Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday, showed a gun and demanded money. He ran away after the robbery.

Police say the man is described as black, standing 6 feet, two inches and weighing around 200 pounds. They say he was wearing dark pants and a red letterman jacket.

Officers note that no one was injured in the incident.

If you have information about the theft, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.