Carbondale police looking for armed robbery suspect

By Staff report
CARBONDALE, IL -

Police are asking for your help after someone robbed a Subway restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois, on Monday. 

Officers say a man wearing a ski mask walked into the Subway in the 800 block of Carbondale's East Grand Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday, showed a gun and demanded money. He ran away after the robbery. 

Police say the man is described as black, standing 6 feet, two inches and weighing around 200 pounds. They say he was wearing dark pants and a red letterman jacket. 

Officers note that no one was injured in the incident.

If you have information about the theft, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

