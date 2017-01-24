Cell service outage reported in and around Murray

UPDATE: AT&T says service was restored overnight. No word from Verizon Wireless on if service has been restored for its customers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Some of you are experiencing a cell phone service outage Tuesday.

A representative from the Verizon store in Murray tells Local 6 there is an outage impacting all cell phone service providers in a 25-mile radius of Murray.

Verizon says it is working on resolving the issue, but does not have a time frame for when it expects service will be restored.

We first told you about the outage at 4:33 p.m. on Tuesday. Later Tuesday night, we contacted Verizon and AT&T for an update, but have not heard back yet. However, Murray State News reports that an AT&T representative told the campus paper that service won't be back to normal until around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.