Marion, Illinois, police searching for restaurant burglary suspect

Marion, Illinois, police are asking for your help to identify a man suspected of breaking into a barbecue restaurant early Monday morning.

Police say KB's BBQ was burglarized around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, and multiple items were stolen including food and tools.

The police department has provided a surveillance video of the man suspected of breaking into the restaurant.

If you have information about the theft, you can call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.